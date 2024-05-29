SC rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea for bail extension in excise policy case.

The Supreme Court of India denies Arvind Kejriwal's request for a seven-day extension of his interim bail in a corruption case related to the Delhi liquor policy.

The Supreme Court of India has rejected Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. Last month, the top court had granted the Delhi CM interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and had asked him to surrender on June 2.

The apex court registry refused to accept the application, saying since Kejriwal was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable, according to a report published by newswire PTI.

On Tuesday, the top court questioned Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the chief minister, as to why the Delhi CM's plea was not mentioned when Justice Dipankar Datta, the judge of the main bench, was hearing the case last week.

Kejriwal has sought an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, given his "sudden and unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels", which are indicative of kidney, serious cardiac ailments and even cancer.

In his latest plea submitted on May 26, the chief minister stated that he will surrender to jail authorities on June 9 instead of the originally scheduled date of June 2 for his return to prison.

The top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the chief minister, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam', to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

It had directed that Kejriwal shall surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.

Delhi CM faces corruption and money laundering charges in excise policy scam. The charges pertain to the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

