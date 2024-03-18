The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had arrested the former cabinet minister in Arvind Kejriwal government on May 30, 2022 on charges of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Supreme Court denies bail to former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Jain was arrested in this case in May 2022. He has been on medical bail since May 2023. SC has now ordered him to surrender immediately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal had reserved its judgement on January 17 after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, according to news agency PTI.

On December 14, 2023, the Supreme Court had extended till January 8 the interim bail granted to Jain in the case on medical grounds. Jain, however, moved the apex court challenging the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his regular bail application in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED had arrested the former cabinet minister in Arvind Kejriwal government on May 30, 2022 on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The arrest was made based on an FIR by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain has denied the allegations.

Jain is the minister of health, power, home, PWD, industries, urban development, flood, irrigation and water, in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In April 2022, the ED had attached properties worth ₹4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by Jain in connection with the case.

