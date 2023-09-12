SC rejects Centre's request to defer hearing on Sedition law challenge1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Supreme Court rejects Centre's request to defer hearing on sedition law challenge. New law won't impact validity of IPC 124A.
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday rejected the Centre's request to defer the hearing in the sedition law challenge case since Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is under consideration by a standing committee, according to Bar and Bench reports.
