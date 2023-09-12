SC rejects Centre's request to defer hearing on Sedition law challenge.

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday rejected the Centre's request to defer the hearing in the sedition law challenge case since Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is under consideration by a standing committee, according to Bar and Bench reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the hearing, CJI DY Chandrachud led-bench clarified that the new law will have no impact on the constitutional validity of Section 124A IPC since penal laws have only prospective effect and no retrospective effect, the report said.

The top court directed the matter of reconsideration of Kedarnath Nath Singh's judgment to be listed before a bench of at least five judges, the Bar and Bench report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill to the Lok Sabha on the final day of the Monsoon Session. Under its provisions the offense of sedition - as outlined in Section 124A of the IPC will be replaced by Section 150 of the new Bill.

According to the existing sedition law, those found guilty could be punished with im­prisonment for life and even an additional fine.

Section 124A could be exercised against individuals using various means (spoken or written word, signs, etc.) to “bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While similar in nature, Section 150 of the new law avoids using the word sedition, instead describing the offense as “endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India". The bill will now be sent further for scrutiny by a Parliamentary panel.

“Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial mean, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities…," according to the Section 150.

Section 150 is followed by an additional segment (Section 151) which seeks to punish people who ‘wage war against the Government of any foreign State at peace with the Government of India’ or abet any such efforts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}