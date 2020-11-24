Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >SC rejects dismissed BSF constable's plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi
On January 4, the Supreme Court had said that further orders in the matter would be passed on January 10 by “the appropriate bench, as may be constituted”. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

SC rejects dismissed BSF constable's plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi

1 min read . 01:55 PM IST ANI

  • Tej Bahadur was dismissed from service after he released a video in 2017 complaining about the quality of food served to soldiers

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea filed by dismissed Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur against the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea filed by dismissed Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur against the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, rejected the plea. The apex court had, on November 18, reserved its verdict after hearing from the respective parties.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, rejected the plea. The apex court had, on November 18, reserved its verdict after hearing from the respective parties.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Lawyer Pradeep Yadav had made all the detailed submissions for the petitioner Tej Bahadur, whereas senior lawyer and legal expert Harish Salve had argued for PM Modi before the Supreme Court.

The dismissed BSF constable had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court, which had dismissed his appeal on the ground that neither he is a voter from Varanasi constituency nor he had represented himself in the election against PM Modi.

Bahadur had submitted that he wanted to fight an election against PM Modi from the Varanasi constituency, but his nomination, before the election was rejected on the ground of his "false submissions" to the Election Commission.

Bahadur was dismissed from service after he released a video in 2017 complaining about the quality of food served to soldiers.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.