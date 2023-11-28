SC rejects DMK minister Senthil Balaji's bail plea in money laundering case

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail plea of DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He was seeking the bail on health grounds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top court was hearing an appeal against an order of the Madras High Court which dismissed his bail plea on October 19, saying he was likely to influence witnesses if enlarged on bail.

After perusing the health reports, an apex court bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma said there was nothing serious in his health condition and granted liberty to Balaji to approach the trial court to seek regular bail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Any observation made in the interim order against the petitioner on merits shall not come in the way of the petitioner in filing regular bail application," the bench said.

The top court had earlier directed Balaji to place on record his medical reports.

While dismissing the bail plea, the high court had said from the health report of Balaji it did not appear to be a medical condition that could be taken care of only if he was released on bail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 47-year-old DMK politician was arrested by ED on 14 June and is lodged in Puzhal Central Jail in Chennai.

Despite being arrested by the ED on 14 June concerning a money laundering investigation involving an alleged cash-for-jobs scheme from his tenure as the transport minister in the prior AIADMK administration, Senthil Balaji remains a minister without a specific portfolio in the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The federal agency had also summoned Senthil Balaji's brother RV Ashok Balaji, his (Ashok's) wife Nirmala, and mother-in-law P Lakshmi to join the probe. It had also recorded several statements from V Senthil Balaji which were made part of the chargesheet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.