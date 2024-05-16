SC rejects ED's objection to Arvind Kejriwal's statement 'vote for AAP, or will go to jail on Jun 2'
The Supreme Court on Thursday defended its bail order for Arvind Kejriwal noting ‘we have not made any exception for anybody, we said in our order what we felt was justified’. The SC also refused to consider ED objection to Kejriwal's statement that ‘if people vote for AAP, he will not go back to jail on Jun 2’.