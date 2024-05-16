The Supreme Court on Thursday defended its bail order for Arvind Kejriwal noting ‘we have not made any exception for anybody, we said in our order what we felt was justified’. The SC also refused to consider ED objection to Kejriwal's statement that ‘if people vote for AAP, he will not go back to jail on Jun 2’.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta rejected Enforcement Directorate's (ED) claim and counter claims and Kejriwal's lawyer on statements made related to it.

Critical analysis of judgment is welcome: SC

"We have not made any exception for anybody, we said in our order what we felt was justified," the bench said, adding that critical analysis of the judgment is "welcome".

Appearing for the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to Kejriwal's speeches in poll rallies that if people voted for AAP, he would not have to go back to prison on June 2.

"It is his assumption, we cannot say anything," the bench told Mehta.

A statement made by a senior Union minister, who was not named during the proceedings, was pointed out by advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was appearing for Kejriwal.

The top court was hearing Kejriwal's main plea against his arrest.

The Supreme Court gave interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party convenor till June 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the federal Enforcement Directorate on March 21. The agency, controlled by Modi’s government, accused Kejriwal and his party of accepting around ₹1 billion in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago. The arrest triggered days of protests by party activists supported by other opposition parties.

While the ED accused Kejriwal of being a key conspirator in the liquor bribery case, the opposition parties said the government was misusing federal investigation agencies to harass and weaken its political opponents.

(More details awaited)

