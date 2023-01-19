SC rejects Google plea to stay order on ₹1,337 cr penalty5 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 10:48 PM IST
The court’s order came despite Google agreeing to comply with the CCI order partially
The court’s order came despite Google agreeing to comply with the CCI order partially
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, directing Google to deposit 10% of a ₹1,337 crore fine imposed by India’s antitrust regulator for abusing the tech giant’s dominant position in the Android ecosystem.