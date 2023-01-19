SC rejects Google plea to stay order on 1,337 cr penalty

Additional solicitor general (ASG) N. Venkatraman, appearing for CCI, said that the 20 October ruling came after four years of enquiry which found that the policies of Google were anti-competitive, restricting the choice of consumers and manufacturers as well. He objected to the stay of the CCI direction and said that the company had complied with similar directions in the EU within three months and was seeking a stay from adopting the same course of action in India.