Journalist Rana Ayyub's attempt to challenge her summon by a UP court in a money laundering case has failed as the apex court on Tuesday dismissed her plea questioning the summons.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad issued summons against Rana Ayyub in a money laundering case lodged against her by the Enforcement Directorate(ED).

Also Read: Victoria Gowri sworn in as Additional Judge of Madras High Court

According to the Supreme Court, the question related to the fact of the matter is required to be decided on evidence and hence it leaves it open to raise this issue before the trial court.

"We are dismissing this petition," the top court said.

Journalist Rana Ayyub, in her plea, had raised the question that the Ghaziabad court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter that has alleged to be taken place in Mumbai.

Also Read: Supreme Court can't warn, we all are serving public: Kiren Rijiju

To this, the ED representative stated in the court that money laundering is not the soul offence and the matter is linked with other schedule offences. He also added that the matter involves many people from Uttar Pradesh have also donated in Rana Ayyub's campaign, whose funds are alleged to have been misused.

The case was heard by a bench headed by Justice V Ramasubramanian and the order was reserved on Rana Ayyub's plea against the Ghaziabad court's order.

Also Read: ₹5 lakh penalty for fake Louis Vuitton, Delhi High Court pulls up trader

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Ghaziabad cour hearing to be adjourned, and it posted Ayyub's plea for hearing before it on January 31.

During the hearing, advocate Vrinda Grover, advocating Ayyub's side cited the reason that the Ghaziabad court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Vrinda Grover said the complaint ought to have been filed in Mumbai, because it is the location of alleged offence. The bank account that received the money and was involved in the utilisation of funds was managed from Navi Mumbai and no part of the offence took place in Uttar Pradesh.

The reason was countered by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the EDm by saying that the case was linked to many offences.

He said that the money received in the compaign was used for “travel and joy".

The matter began when a PMLA court in Ghaziabad issued an order on November 29 to summon Ayyub and asked her to appear before it on January 27. A month ago, the ED had filed a complaint against the journalist before the Gazhiabad court over alleged violations in publicly raising funds. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint registered in September 2021 in Ghaziabad under provisions of the IPC's IT Act and Black Money Act against Ayyub.

In the FIR, it was alleged that she had illegally acquired the funds from the general public in the name of charity by starting fundraiser campaigns. She also received foreign donations without registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), it was alleged.

(With agency inputs)