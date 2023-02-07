SC rejects Rana Ayyub's plea against summons in money laundering case
The apex court, on Tuesday, rejected journalist Rana Ayyub's plea against summons made in money laundering case by a special court in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
Journalist Rana Ayyub's attempt to challenge her summon by a UP court in a money laundering case has failed as the apex court on Tuesday dismissed her plea questioning the summons.
