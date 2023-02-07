SC rejects Rana Ayyub's plea against summons in money laundering case

To this, the ED representative stated in the court that money laundering is not the soul offence and the matter is linked with other schedule offences. He also added that the matter involves many people from Uttar Pradesh have also donated in Rana Ayyub's campaign, whose funds are alleged to have been misused.
To this, the ED representative stated in the court that money laundering is not the soul offence and the matter is linked with other schedule offences. He also added that the matter involves many people from Uttar Pradesh have also donated in Rana Ayyub's campaign, whose funds are alleged to have been misused.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Ghaziabad cour hearing to be adjourned, and it posted Ayyub's plea for hearing before it on January 31.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Ghaziabad cour hearing to be adjourned, and it posted Ayyub's plea for hearing before it on January 31.
During the hearing, advocate Vrinda Grover, advocating Ayyub's side cited the reason that the Ghaziabad court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
During the hearing, advocate Vrinda Grover, advocating Ayyub's side cited the reason that the Ghaziabad court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Vrinda Grover said the complaint ought to have been filed in Mumbai, because it is the location of alleged offence. The bank account that received the money and was involved in the utilisation of funds was managed from Navi Mumbai and no part of the offence took place in Uttar Pradesh.
Vrinda Grover said the complaint ought to have been filed in Mumbai, because it is the location of alleged offence. The bank account that received the money and was involved in the utilisation of funds was managed from Navi Mumbai and no part of the offence took place in Uttar Pradesh.
The reason was countered by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the EDm by saying that the case was linked to many offences.
The reason was countered by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the EDm by saying that the case was linked to many offences.
He said that the money received in the compaign was used for “travel and joy".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He said that the money received in the compaign was used for “travel and joy".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The matter began when a PMLA court in Ghaziabad issued an order on November 29 to summon Ayyub and asked her to appear before it on January 27. A month ago, the ED had filed a complaint against the journalist before the Gazhiabad court over alleged violations in publicly raising funds. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint registered in September 2021 in Ghaziabad under provisions of the IPC's IT Act and Black Money Act against Ayyub.
The matter began when a PMLA court in Ghaziabad issued an order on November 29 to summon Ayyub and asked her to appear before it on January 27. A month ago, the ED had filed a complaint against the journalist before the Gazhiabad court over alleged violations in publicly raising funds. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint registered in September 2021 in Ghaziabad under provisions of the IPC's IT Act and Black Money Act against Ayyub.
In the FIR, it was alleged that she had illegally acquired the funds from the general public in the name of charity by starting fundraiser campaigns. She also received foreign donations without registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), it was alleged.
In the FIR, it was alleged that she had illegally acquired the funds from the general public in the name of charity by starting fundraiser campaigns. She also received foreign donations without registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), it was alleged.