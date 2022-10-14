SC rejects to stay Bombay HC order acquitting Saibaba on Maoist links charge1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 05:33 PM IST
Saibaba, who was arrested in 2014, was acquitted by the Bombay High Court on Friday and ordered his release from jail
The Supreme Court refused to stay the Bombay High Court order acquitting Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba in connection to a case alleging him to have Maoist links.