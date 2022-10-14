Home / News / India /  SC rejects to stay Bombay HC order acquitting Saibaba on Maoist links charge

The Supreme Court refused to stay the Bombay High Court order acquitting Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba in connection to a case alleging him to have Maoist links. 

Following the Bombay High Court order on Friday, the NIA immediately moved to the apex court requesting the stay of the order, which the latter declined. However, the SC allowed the NIA to move an application before the registry requesting for urgent listing.

Saibaba, who was arrested in 2014, was acquitted by the Bombay High Court on Friday and ordered his release from jail. It noted that the sanction order issued to prosecute the accused in the case under the stringent provisions of the UAPA was "bad in law and invalid".

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who mentioned the matter for urgent listing and stay of the verdict, that the court cannot stay the acquittal order as the parties are not before it.

The bench said it has also not gone through the case file or the verdict of the High Court.

"You move an application before the registry for taking administrative decision on urgent listing of the matter from the Chief Justice of India," the bench said.

 

