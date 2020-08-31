SC releases SOP for experimental physical hearing in 3 court rooms

NEW DELHI : The Supreme court on Monday released Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for hearing of matters through physical appearance on experimental basis in three court rooms beginning 1 September.

Since 25 March, the Top court has been holding hearings through video conferencing due to a nationwide lockdown in view of Covid-19. Even after the restrictions were relaxed, it has decided to continue with the practice.

The two-page SOP contains detailed instructions enlisted in thirteen points and signed by the Secretary General of the apex court.

The court in its SOP states that on an experimental basis a pilot scheme, physical hearing of matters will initially commence in three Court-rooms and eventually, number of matters or the number of Court-rooms may be increased or reduced, as the situation may warrant or permit.

The SOP also enumerates restrictions with respect to entry of people. Advocates Advocates/Parties-in-Person/Clerks or other stakeholders, who have been issued Special Hearing Passes, upon completion of necessary formalities, online or otherwise as may be notified in due time, shall enter the High Security Zone through the designated Gate, after subjecting themselves to the thermal and such other scanning devices as may be installed for detecting body temperature, infection status, etc.

The advocates and parties in person who have been allowed to enter have been directed to strictly maintain minimum prescribed physical distancing norms between each set of multiple chair and table placed inside the Court Rooms. The furniture has been directed to be not removed from their positions.

As per the SOP, the entry into and exit from each Court Room shall be by separate doors; entrants into the Court Rooms are advised to use the sanitization devices for sanitizing their hands and also the papers and other items/articles that they may seek to carry into the Court Rooms, with them.

The Secretary General through the SOP stated that the entrants need to note that wearing of mask, frequent use of hand sanitizer and maintaining physical distancing norms is mandatory for all entrants into the Supreme Court premises, including Court-rooms.

In order to facilitate video/tele-conferencing for the Advocates/Parties-in-Person, a dedicated VC Facilitation Centre has also been set up in the court premises, read the SOP.

