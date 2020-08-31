SC releases SOP for experimental physical hearing in 3 court rooms

The SOP also enumerates restrictions with respect to entry of people. Advocates Advocates/Parties-in-Person/Clerks or other stakeholders, who have been issued Special Hearing Passes, upon completion of necessary formalities, online or otherwise as may be notified in due time, shall enter the High Security Zone through the designated Gate, after subjecting themselves to the thermal and such other scanning devices as may be installed for detecting body temperature, infection status, etc.