During the hearing, the justices had lashed out at Nupur over her remarks on the Prophet Muhammad. They made remarks like she had a 'loose tongue' and that 'it set the entire country on fire’. They also said, "this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country." They also made remarks like "She has a threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country." They even blamed her for the killing in Udaipur. The justices asked her to apologise to the whole nation.