The unprecedented shortage of manpower in debt recovery tribunals (DRTs) has led to a situation where commercial disputes on loan recoveries will have to be heard by high courts again, 28 years after the tribunals were set up.

The Supreme Court took note of the massive vacancy across such tribunals in several states and their inability to hear cases, and on Thursday requested the high courts concerned to entertain the cases, which otherwise are to be heard exclusively by DRTs and debt recovery appellate tribunals (DRATs).

“The argument is on the access to justice. A litigant in Jabalpur is complaining that he has been asked to go to DRT in Lucknow or to Chandigarh for his case because there is no member in DRT, Jabalpur. We have to ask the high court to hear their cases. That’s the only way out," a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana observed.

“It was brought to our notice due to difficulties faced particularly in not appointing members, they are unable to access tribunals. The government passed orders giving jurisdictions to other tribunals that are not acceptable. To resolve the problem for the time being, pending any further order, we request the high courts to entertain the applications to be filed before DRT and DRATs under Article 226. Once the tribunals are constituted, cases can be relegated back," said the bench, which also comprised justices Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao.

There are 39 DRTs and 5 DRATs, which are single-member tribunals. DRTs were set up by law in 1993 to facilitate debt recovery involving banks and other financial institutions. Appeals against decisions of DRTs are examined by DRATs under the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act and the Securitisation and Reconstruction for Enforcement of Security Interest Act. After DRTs and DRATs were established by the Centre, cases pending before civil courts and high courts were transferred to these tribunals.

As many as 15 DRTs across the country did not have their presiding officers, while one post of DRAT president was vacant, according to a note prepared by the top court in August this year.

The top court’s directive is salutary and laudable, said Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Gupta. “Every litigant should have some forum or the other to ventilate grievances and seek redressal from a court of competent jurisdiction. That said, the high courts ought to receive adequate support to do justice to the Supreme Court direction and should not be subjected to the same fate of unfilled vacancies in tribunals, which of late have become dysfunctional on account of mounting vacancies," Gupta said.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh, which had moved the top court after the transfer of jurisdiction of DRT Jabalpur to DRT Lucknow.

On Thursday, senior counsel Nidhesh Gupta and advocate Siddharth R Gupta, representing the lawyers’ body, complained about immense hardships being faced by litigants and lawyers having cases at DRT, Jabalpur, because they were first asked to go to DRT at Lucknow and now to DRT at Chandigarh. The lawyers pointed out that there is a recent Kerala High Court ruling against the assignment of cases from one DRT to another DRT hundreds of kilometres away.

At this, attorney general K.K. Venugopal, representing the Union government, said that the Jabalpur bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal was requested to assume jurisdiction of DRT, Jabalpur, but refused.

The apex court bench said the only remedy left amid the huge vacancy situation is to request high courts to entertain such cases under Article 226 if litigants approach them at first instance.

Venugopal informed the bench that of 28 recommendations made by the search-cum-selection committee for appointments to Income Tax Appellate Tribunals, 22 would be appointed by December end. For the remaining names with respect to whom certain objections were raised, the SC asked him to produce their records on the next date of hearing.

