SC requests high courts to hear debt recovery cases

“It was brought to our notice due to difficulties faced particularly in not appointing members, they are unable to access tribunals. The government passed orders giving jurisdictions to other tribunals that are not acceptable. To resolve the problem for the time being, pending any further order, we request the high courts to entertain the applications to be filed before DRT and DRATs under Article 226. Once the tribunals are constituted, cases can be relegated back," said the bench, which also comprised justices Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao.