SC reserves judgement on quantum of punishment in contempt case against Bhushan

Dhavan also vehemently argued that if the court wants to bar him from practice, the court will have to hear him first. Also, if the court wants to impose a jail term, he said, “then my advice would be don't make Prashant Bhushan a martyr… Don't make Prashant Bhushan a martyr, as this controversy will continue depending on what punishment this court gives to him. And this controversy will end only if this court shows statesmanship."