SC reserves order for passive euthanasia for 32-year-old man, says ‘who are we to decide who lives or dies’

Mausam Jha
Published15 Jan 2026, 12:54 PM IST
The Supreme Court, while reserving its judgment on a petition seeking permission for passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man who has been in a vegetative state for the past 13 years, according to a report by India Today.

SC stated it would avoid using the term “passive euthanasia,” the report stated.

“We decide matters every day, but these issues are delicate. We are also mortals—who are we to decide who lives or dies?” the court remarked. Justice JB Pardiwala added that the bench would consider the option of withdrawing life-sustaining medical treatment, India Today reported.

Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or treatment necessary for maintaining life.

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)

 
 
