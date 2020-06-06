NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Friday said a fortnight should be enough for the central and state governments to complete transporting the remaining migrants headed home, adding to a roster of observations aimed at alleviating their misery.

The court’s oral observation came as it reserved its order on a suo motu case relating to the transportation, registration and employment of migrant workers stranded by the lockdown.

With the court concluding its hearing of submissions by the Centre, states and the intervenors on Friday, the bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan, S.K. Kaul and M.R. Shah will pass the order on 9 June.

View Full Image Migrant workers taking the train home have often had to go without food. (Photo: PTI)

Earlier, the central government had told the apex court that more than 4,200 Shramik trains have been deployed till 3 June for transporting migrant workers to their native places.

On the previous date of hearing, the Supreme Court directed the state governments to provide free transport and adequate food to migrant workers who wanted to go home.

It said the originating state will be responsible for providing food and water at all stations and bus stands, while Indian Railways will take care of their requirements during the journey.

States must also oversee the registration process of migrants and ensure that they board the train or bus at the earliest, the Supreme Court stipulated, adding that governments must publicize complete information for all concerned.

“We further direct that the state shall simplify and speed up the process of registration of migrant workers and also provide help desks for registration at the places where they are stranded," the court said.

The directions came in a suo motu action on the plight of millions of informal workers hit by job losses following the nationwide lockdown put in place to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While hundreds of thousands have walked home, others taking the train have often had to go without food.

Many have had to pay for their train journeys in spite of assurances that governments would foot the bill.

Press Trust of India contributed to this story.

