SC reserves order on referring matter of appointment of CEC, ECs to larger bench: ‘Show of fairness’

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on whether the pleas challenging the validity of the 2023 law relating to the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners should be referred to a larger five-judge bench.

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A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing petitions challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

The 2023 law had excluded the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel for Election Commissioners. The bench said, "We are reserving judgment on the reference. You can provide your written arguments."

'Do judges really select judges' Do judges really select judges in India today, the Supreme Court asked on Thursday as it deliberated over Centre's role in the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners in India.

According to Bar and Bench, the Supreme Court made the remark after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the executive and legislature are directly accountable to the people and cautioned against presuming the Prime Minister would act in bad faith or against democracy.

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"As you said judges select judges, we wonder whether judges select judges nowadays," the Bench was quote by Bar and Bench as saying.

'Can’t PM be trusted on appointing CEC?' The Centre questioned in the Supreme Court on Thursday the insistence on having the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on the Prime Minister’s panel, which selects the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

It said that if the Prime Minister's decision cannot be trusted, then an “outsider” or a former judge must sit in to advise on the appointment of Cabinet Ministers as well, Live Law reported.

SG Tushar Mehta argued that a constitutional court cannot begin with an assumption that the Prime Minister or the executive would act against democratic values. "The office of Prime Minister has a sanctity attached," Mehta submitted.

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"If his decision is not to be trusted... then why not have a provision that even while selecting his Cabinet he must consult some former judge or outsider?" he asked.

Responding to the Centre's argument that the Supreme Court should trust the Prime Minister, Justice Datta said, according to Live Law, "Why wouldn't we trust the Prime Minister? Of course we would trust the Prime Minister."

'Show of fairness' The Supreme Court also observed that two members on the panel selecting Election Commissioners are on the side of the government, and only one member remains on the other side.

"What Dr. Ambedkar has said has been echoed by everyone else. We would trust the Prime Minister. But this has not happened over the years. I rest at that. Now it’s 2:1. Two on the side of the cabinet and one on the side of the opposition," the bench said.

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It added, "An election commissioner is supposed to be an independent person. Should the committee not have any show of fairness? We are not saying fairness is not being achieved. But it has to be shown," the Bench said.

On the government's request to refer the matter to a larger bench under Article 145(3) in Constitution of India, the Supreme Court reserved its decision on the question before proceeding further on petitions challenging the 2023 law.

"Order on the question as to whether the writ petitions ought to be referred to a bench of five judges is reserved," the Supreme Court said.

Now it’s 2:1. Two on the side of the cabinet and one on the side of the opposition. Election Commissioner is supposed to be an independent person. Should the committee not have any show of fairness? - Supreme Court

The 2023 Act The law at the centre of the discussion is the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

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Under this Act, the current panel to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners comprises the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and a Union Cabinet Minister.

The petitions challenged the law, arguing that it violates the constitutional requirement of an independent Election Commission by excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection process.

The petitioners argued that it's in violation of the Supreme Court’s 2023 Constitution Bench ruling in Anoop Baranwal v. Union of India, that had directed that appointments to the Election Commission would, until Parliament enacted a law, be made by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and the CJI.

By excluding the CJI from the process, the judgment of the Supreme Court stands diluted as the Prime Minister, and his nominee, will always be "the deciding factor" in the appointments, claimed the petitions.

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In 2024, the Supreme Court declined to put on hold the two Election Commissioners' appointment under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.