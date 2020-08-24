SC reserves order on AGR dues of insolvent telcos

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, arguing for Reliance Communications, said the right to use the spectrum allocated to it rested with the company and therefore it can be sold. Notion of security under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) allows for sale of right to use spectrum. It is not for this court to decide, DoT can decide on sale of spectrum at the appropriate stage. “License agreement recognises spectrum as a security, can be monetized under IBC. Moreover, the spectrum trading done between RCom and Jio is a small part of its total spectrum holding," said Salve.