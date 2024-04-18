SC reserves verdict on EVM-VVPAT cross-verification pleas as EC denies ‘extra vote for BJP’ reports | 10 highlights
SC reserved its verdict on petitions seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPATs. The plea by ADR highlighted the lack of voter verification procedures, suggesting longer display of VVPAT slips. Various suggestions were made during the hearing to enhance electoral transparency.
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday reserved its verdict on a clutch of petitions demanding 100% cross-verification of votes cast on EVMs with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). A plea was filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) seeking cross verification of votes cast by voters as ‘counted as recorded’ in the EVM with the VVPAT.