NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a review petition filed by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya against the court's 2017 order that held him guilty of contempt of court.

The apex court had held him guilty of contempt for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the court's order.

A bench, comprising justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan, today reserved its order after hearing arguments in the case. The case had been adjourned previously as the reply filed by Mallya could not be found in the case record of the apex court.

On 19 June, the top court had sought an explanation from the its registry as to why Mallya's review petition had not been listed for the last three years before the court. The registry had been directed to furnish details of all the officials involved in dealing with the review petition files during these years.

On 9 May, 2017, Mallya was convicted for contempt of court for not truthfully disclosing his assets and transferring assets to his family despite court’s order against the transfer.

Mallya, who is an accused in a bank loan default case of over ₹9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is presently in the UK.

The apex court's 2017 order had come on a plea by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI), which had said that Mallya had allegedly transferred $40 million received from British firm Diageo, to his children in "flagrant violation" of various judicial orders.

It was dealing with pleas of lending banks seeking contempt action and a direction to Mallya to deposit $40 million received from offshore firm Diageo respectively with the banks.

The banks had then alleged that Mallya concealed the facts and diverted the money to his son Siddharth Mallya and daughters Leanna Mallya and Tanya Mallya in "flagrant violation" of the orders passed by the Karnataka High Court.

(PTI contributed to the story)

