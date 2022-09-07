SC rules in favour of government dues in IBC resolution plans

In February 2019, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had passed an order saying that the government cannot claim first charge over the property of a corporate debtor, as Section 48 of the Gujarat Value Added Tax (GVAT) Act, 2003, which provides for first charge on the property of a dealer in respect of any amount payable by the dealer on account of tax, interest, penalty, among others, under the said GVAT Act, cannot prevail over Section 53 of the IBC.