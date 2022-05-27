SC ruling on MPID Act may lead to an increase in cases

“The bench did pose a query to us whether MPID will apply to NSE or BSE or other Securities and Exchange Board of India-regulated entities such as mutual funds or brokers. We submitted that MPID will apply to every entity that fails to return monies, securities, valuable commodities or services as promised. If the sectoral regulator fails to ensure that aggrieved investors/depositors are recompensed, MPID can and should be invoked. Only those instruments/underlying and entities that are explicitly excluded would fall outside the ambit of MPID. The bench also elaborated that this is a welfare statute and hence must be interpreted very widely. The legislative intent is very clear and must be given its fullest effect. The constitutional validity of the MPID Act has also once again been upheld, though the bench did express that the issue has been settled long ago and is no longer open to challenge," said Chirag Shah, counsel, Mansukhlal Hiralal & Co, who represented the appellant NSEL Investors Action Group (NIAG) in the Supreme Court.