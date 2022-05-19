SC ruling reiterated GST council’s scheme of things, council to continue to function as now: Tarun Bajaj

SC ruling reiterated GST council’s scheme of things, council to continue to function as now: Tarun Bajaj3 min read . 08:52 PM IST
- Revenue Secretary said the GST Council will continue to work in future the way it has worked in the last five years
NEW DELHI :The Supreme Court’s observations that the GST Council’s recommendations are not binding on the Centre and states and that they have only persuasive value reiterates the scheme of things in the Constitution and in GST laws, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Thursday.
At a briefing, Bajaj said the Council will continue to work in future the way it has worked in the last five years. The apex court’s observation came in the case of a tax dispute with a private firm over integrated GST on ocean freight. Bajaj said this was not a centre-state dispute and that any review petition if at all filed, will only be in the context of that dispute.
Bajaj said that GST was introduced to have a unified market in India and to remove cascading of taxes and to improve the ease of doing business. The spirit of Centre and states was to come together to implement the GST law and whatever has been mentioned by the Court is something which has been mentioned during the Parliament debate on the subject, Bajaj said.
The judgement, which came in a tax dispute with Mohit Minerals Pvt. Litd. is in a different context of ocean freight and even if we were to go for a review or an appeal, it will be in that context only, Bajaj said, while refusing to give any interpretation on what the Court has said. Bajaj said GST Council will continue to work as it has been for the last five years and if it had any weakness, then it would not have worked in the first month of implementation.
“If you look at GST Council’s decisions, all decisions but one were taken by consensus," Bajaj said. The one decision on which voting took place was on the issue of taxation of lotteries.
“The fact is that, if Centre and states join hands, it is good for everyone. Everyone has understood that and we have come together and created this body (Council) and now we are going ahead," Bajaj said.
While GST Council’s decisions may be recommendatory, GST law says that the recommendation is a condition precedent, or something that must occur, for the governments to act, explained a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Although union government and state governments have to act on the recommendations of the GST Council, Parliament and state legislative assemblies do not have to. Bajaj refrained from making any comment on the legal aspects of the apex court order.
According to experts, the apex court ruling is favourable for importers as it dismissed the government’s special leave petition challenging a Gujarat HC decision on levy of IGST on ocean freight.
“Importers have been getting refunds in Gujarat but several proceedings were pending as everyone was waiting for this SC decision" said Abhishek A Rastogi, partner at Khaitan and Co., who argued petitions on ocean freight before Gujarat High Court, Supreme Court and several other courts. The other implication will be that the recommendations of the GST Council will have only persuasive value in the days ahead and any statutory provision basis the recommendation of the GST Council may still be subject to judicial review, said Rastogi.
