SC says cases to be transferred to CBI ‘sparingly, when there is no option’
It is to be used very sparingly and in an exceptional circumstance where the court on appreciating the facts and circumstance arrives at the conclusion that there is no other option, SC said
The Supreme Court has noted that the power to transfer an investigation to the CBI must be used sparingly and only in exceptional circumstances. While there are no rigid guidelines for the use of this power, the court stated that it is an extraordinary power that should only be used when the court concludes that there is no other option.
