The Supreme Court has noted that the power to transfer an investigation to the CBI must be used sparingly and only in exceptional circumstances. While there are no rigid guidelines for the use of this power, the court stated that it is an extraordinary power that should only be used when the court concludes that there is no other option.

"It is to be used very sparingly and in an exceptional circumstance where the court on appreciating the facts and circumstance arrives at the conclusion that there is no other option of securing a fair trial without the intervention and investigation by the CBI or such other specialised investigating agency which has the expertise," a bench of justices A S Bopanna and A Amanullah said.

The court delivered its verdict in response to two appeals arising from Chhattisgarh High Court judgments that declined to refer an investigation related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, to the CBI.

One of the appellants, an automobile engineer, claimed that he was taking care of his father's business and had travelled to Odisha in October 2020. He alleged that he was staying at a hotel in Odisha's Angul district when police personnel from Chhattisgarh abducted him and took him to Raipur, where he was charged with a serious offense under the NDPS Act. The state of Chhattisgarh argued that the allegations were unjustified, and that an investigation had already been conducted and a charge sheet filed.

The Supreme Court considered the submissions made before it and stated that it did not find any issue of public importance that required investigation by the CBI. The court observed that the defense in the criminal trial could address the allegations made against the police, and that the appellants would still have legal remedies for malicious prosecution, loss of reputation, and other forms of relief.

The apex court observed it is not convinced that in a case of the present nature, a direction to the CBI to hold an investigation would be justified nor is it required at this juncture when the trial in the judicial proceedings has progressed unhindered.

"Hence to that extent, all contentions of the appellants are kept open," the bench said, adding, "For all the aforestated reasons, we see no reason to interfere with orders impugned in these appeals."

(With inputs from ANI)