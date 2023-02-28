SC says cases to be transferred to CBI ‘sparingly, when there is no option’

One of the appellants, an automobile engineer, claimed that he was taking care of his father's business and had travelled to Odisha in October 2020. He alleged that he was staying at a hotel in Odisha's Angul district when police personnel from Chhattisgarh abducted him and took him to Raipur, where he was charged with a serious offense under the NDPS Act. The state of Chhattisgarh argued that the allegations were unjustified, and that an investigation had already been conducted and a charge sheet filed.