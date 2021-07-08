The social media platforms have the power and potential to influence people across borders, like debates and posts on Facebook may have the potential to polarise the society, the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it asked the social media giant to appear before the Delhi Assembly panel in 2020 riots probe.

Facebook can't be compelled to answer on issues of law and order, which are looked after by the Centre, the apex court said during the hearing.

However, the SC underlined that the Delhi Assembly committee has the "right to seek information on any matter related to peace and harmony without encroaching (the) domain of the central laws".

The top court today dismissed the plea filed by Facebook India Vice President and MD Ajit Mohan challenging the summons issued by Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony committee for failing to appear before it as a witness in a matter relating to the north-east Delhi riots.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy termed Mohan's plea as pre-mature and said nothing has happened against him before Delhi Assembly's panel.

The verdict came on a plea filed by Mohan, Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd and Facebook Inc who contended that the committee lacks the power to summon or hold petitioners in breach of its privileges for failing to appear and it was exceeding its Constitutional limits.

They have challenged last year's September 10 and 18 notices issued by the committee that sought Mohan's presence before the panel, which is probing the Delhi riots and Facebook's role in the spread of the alleged hate speeches.

