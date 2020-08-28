SC says final year university exams should be held by 30 September

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court on Friday held in its judgment that final year examination for college/university students have to be held as per the University Grants Commission's (UGC) guidelines by 30 September. The court also held that states under Disaster Management Act (DM Act) can postpone exams in view of covid-19 pandemic but no state can promote final year students without final examination as ordered by UGC.

The verdict was passed on a batch of petitions filed by more than 31 students from different universities of 13 states and one Union territory challenging the UGC 6 July circular on conducting the final term university examinations in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

A three-judge bench headed by Justices Ashok Bhushan, held that in cases where the State decides to not conduct examination due to the current situation then “we grant them liberty to approach the UGC to seek an extension of the deadline."

The decision by Maharashtra under the DM Act to not hold exams shall prevail in accordance with the judgment, the state just needs to approach UGC for extension of the date.

The bench also comprising justices R Subhash Reddy and B.R. Gavai had reserved its verdict on the issue on 18 August, post days of detailed hearing. The courts had also reserved its decision on whether the states have power under Disaster Management Act to defer final examination till situation normalizes in contradictions to UGC’s guidelines.

The bench before reserving the verdict gave states and the UGC three days time to submit their final written arguments.

UGC on 6 July had announced that colleges and universities will need to conduct final year and final semester exam by end September. And such exams can be conducted in offline (pen and paper), online or blended (online + offline) mode. The apex education regulator had then said that its decision not to scrap the final semester and final year exams is based on academic prudence and the need to maintain credibility.

