SC says parental income alone cannot determine OBC creamy layer status: ‘Not to create artificial distinction…’

India's Supreme Court has clarified, on Thursday, the boundaries of the creamy layer doctrine as it applies to Other Backward Classes, ruling that parental income alone cannot serve as the sole determinant of whether a candidate qualifies for OBC reservation benefits.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court bench further held that treating the children of Public Sector Undertaking and private sector employees differently from those of government servants for the purpose of establishing creamy layer status - constitutes hostile discrimination and is constitutionally impermissible.

Also Read | Protest intensifies against new UGC Equity Regulations; PIL filed in SC

The judgment, delivered by a bench of Justice P S Narasimha and Justice R Mahadevan, has direct implications for candidates appearing in Civil Services Examinations who have long contested their wrongful classification under the creamy layer on account of their parents' employment outside the traditional government services structure.

What the Supreme Court Said on OBC Creamy Layer The Supreme Court bench was unambiguous in its condemnation of an income-only approach to creamy layer classification. As quoted by the Times of India, the court held that "determination of creamy layer status solely on the basis of income brackets, without reference to the categories of posts and status parameters enunciated in the 1993 OM is clearly unsustainable in law."

Advertisement

The court's broader reasoning rested on the foundational purpose of the creamy layer itself. It held that "the object of excluding the creamy layer is to ensure that socially advanced sections within the OBCs do not appropriate benefits meant for the genuinely backward; it is not to create artificial distinctions between equally placed members of the same social class," as quoted by the Indian Express.

On the question of equal treatment, the bench drew a firm constitutional line. As Hindustan Times quoted the court: "Any interpretation of the 1993 OM or the 2004 letter that results in unequal treatment of similarly placed OBC candidates would not only be legally erroneous but constitutionally impermissible."

The Cases That Reached the Supreme Court The ruling came as the court affirmed judgements from the High Courts of Madras, Kerala, and Delhi, each of which had examined eligibility disputes involving candidates seeking OBC Non-Creamy Layer status for Civil Services Examinations. In each instance, the petitioners had argued they were wrongly categorised as falling within the creamy layer solely because their parents were employed in PSUs, banks, or the private sector, rather than in positions within the government hierarchy that would ordinarily trigger creamy layer exclusion.

Advertisement

Several of the High Court orders had already ruled in the candidates' favour, relying on the Office Memorandum of 1993, which lays down the original creamy layer criteria, along with a clarificatory letter issued by the central government in 2004.

Together, those instruments established that creamy layer determination must be anchored in the status or post held by a candidate's parents, not merely their earnings. The Supreme Court has now endorsed that interpretation at the highest level.

What Is the Creamy Layer? Why Does It Matter? The creamy layer is a threshold concept in Indian reservation policy, identifying the relatively more affluent and socially advanced sections within otherwise backward communities, and excluding them from the benefits of reservation. Its origins lie in the Supreme Court's landmark 1992 ruling in the Indra Sawhney case, which upheld the 27 per cent OBC reservation in government employment and higher education recommended by the Mandal Commission, but made that entitlement conditional on the exclusion of the creamy layer.

Advertisement

The underlying principle is one of targeting: reservation is intended to reach those who remain genuinely disadvantaged, and not those within the same community who have already achieved social and economic advancement. As the court has consistently held, income can be one indicator of social progress - but it cannot be the only one, and the threshold must reflect actual social mobility rather than serve as a mechanism that simultaneously gives with one hand and takes away with the other.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer