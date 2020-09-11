SC seeks A-G Venugopal’s help in 2009 case against Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the attorney general’s assistance to examine the larger issues involved in contempt cases with respect to procedures and situations that lead to allegations of judicial corruption, such as in a 2009 contempt case against senior advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Bhushan had made allegations against former chief justices S.H. Kapadia and K.G. Balakrishnan in an interview to Tehelka magazine. SC had taken suo motu cognizance of the case and the bench on 10 November 2010 had held that the petition was maintainable.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice A.M. Khawilkar deferred the hearing on Thursday and impleaded attorney general K.K. Venugopal in the 2009 contempt case.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Bhushan, apprised the bench that Venugopal had mentioned his will to assist the court for this case during previous hearings. The bench also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna passed directions for the case records to be sent to Venugopal.

The court has sought the help of the attorney general as amicus curie, someone who is not a party to a case but assists a court by offering information, expertise, or insight that has a bearing on the issues in the case.

The case will be next heard on 12 October.

On 18 August, a top court bench headed by former justice Arun Mishra referred this case to a larger bench and sought answers to two questions. The first was what the process should be if someone has a grievance against any judge and under what circumstances such allegations can be made. The second was to what extent any matter that is subjudice can be argued through media or another mode.

