SC seeks Centre’s affidavit on OTT content regulation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the central government to list out the steps it plans to take to regulate content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to a report by legal website Live Law.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde asked the Centre for a reply to the PIL filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha seeking the establishment of an autonomous body to regulate web shows and films.

In October last year, a three-judge bench headed by Bobde had asked the information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to respond to the PIL filed by Jha, according to a report by legal website Bar & Bench.

“With cinemas unlikely to open anytime soon in the country, OTT/streaming and different digital media platforms have surely given a way out to filmmakers and artistes to release their content without getting any clearance certificate from the censor board," Jha had submitted in his plea.

On Tuesday, Bobde initially asked the petitioner to withdraw the plea and make a representation before the government who insisted that it be tagged with a pending plea. The court then sought to know from additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain the steps taken by the government on this. Jain said the government was still contemplating measures.

The government has said it will soon bring out a regulation code for OTT platforms, 17 streaming services came together under the aegis of IAMAI to announce the adoption of an implementation toolkit last week that they say is in furtherance to the universal self-regulation code the body had launched in September 2020 and which was rejected by the government. Union I&B minster Prakash Javadekar said in the Rajya Sabha last week that guidelines and directives for OTT platforms are almost ready and will be implemented soon. I&B had formally taken OTT under its wing last November. The government code comes in the wake of controversies around shows such as Tandav and Mirzapur 2, slammed for explicit and inappropriate content, with the former even having had to change portions.

FIRs were first lodged against the Tandav team in different parts of the country, soon after its launch last month. Haryana home minister Anil Vij also said the show has hurt religious sentiments and the I&B ministry should make a provision wherein no web series can be released without censor board scrutiny. Eventually the Tandav team agreed to make changes to portions found objectionable, making it the first show to officially modify content since OTT was brought under the I&B purview.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the makers, Amazon Prime and the Centre on a petition that called for a ban on Mirzapur, alleging it “maligns the image of Uttar Pradesh".

