SC seeks Centre’s affidavit on OTT content regulation

The government has said it will soon bring out a regulation code for OTT platforms, 17 streaming services came together under the aegis of IAMAI to announce the adoption of an implementation toolkit last week that they say is in furtherance to the universal self-regulation code the body had launched in September 2020 and which was rejected by the government. Union I&B minster Prakash Javadekar said in the Rajya Sabha last week that guidelines and directives for OTT platforms are almost ready and will be implemented soon. I&B had formally taken OTT under its wing last November. The government code comes in the wake of controversies around shows such as Tandav and Mirzapur 2, slammed for explicit and inappropriate content, with the former even having had to change portions.

