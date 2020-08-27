SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for uniform education practices

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Centre and others' reply on plea for uniform education practices to avoid discrimination and digital divide among school-going children due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Centre and others' reply on plea for uniform education practices to avoid discrimination and digital divide among school-going children due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notice to the Centre and states on the PIL by an NGO, Good Governance Chambers.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notice to the Centre and states on the PIL by an NGO, Good Governance Chambers. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The steps taken to regulate elementary education during the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic were inadequate, the plea alleged and contended the they have created inequality among children and exposed those belonging to the weaker section to more risks.

The NGO sought directions to effectively address the issues related to elementary education of children in the age group of six to 14 years, which was recognised as a fundamental right under the Constitution.

It also sought formulation of alternative strategies for children who were unable to access or benefit of online education along with guidelines to encourage students affected by migration.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Supreme Court