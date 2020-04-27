Home > News > India > SC seeks Centre's response on interstate movement of migrant workers
SC seeks Centre's response on interstate movement of migrant workers

27 Apr 2020

  • A plea has sought directions to the Centre to allow migrants who have tested negative for covid-19 to return home
  • SC has given Centre 2 weeks to place on record an action plan for making employers pay full wages

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response within a week on steps being taken for migrant workers who wish to return to their hometowns and villages amid the nationwide lockdown, in place till 3 May, due to covid-19.

The case was heard via video-conferencing by a three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana, and comprising Justices SK Kaul and and BR Gavai.

A plea has sought directions to the Centre to allow migrants who have tested negative for covid-19 to return home.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan submitted before the apex court that over 90% of migrant workers have been stranded on highways and roads without any ration and essential items.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta refuted this submission and submitted that the Centre in consultation with state governments was working towards resolving workers' issues.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Jagdeep Chhokar has suggested that workers who have tested negative for the covid-19 test should be allowed to return home instead of keeping them at shelter homes, adding that local authorities should arrange for safe travels of these migrant workers.

The top court also granted two weeks to the Centre for filing its response and placing on record its action plan for the implementation of the union home ministry's notification on asking employers to make full payment of wages during the lockdown.

