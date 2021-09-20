The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the central government on a plea seeking to declare pregnant as well as lactating women as “high-risk" and give priority for Covid-19 vaccination.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud was shearing a petition filed by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and sought its response within two weeks.

The petition said that the Centre has issued some guidelines for vaccination of pregnant women and lactating mothers and sought additional safeguards for the group, like continuous monitoring of those receiving anti-Covid jabs.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for DCPCR, said there is a need to declare women in these conditions as high-risk categories.

Since people are dealing with a virus that they do not know much about, there is a need to conduct continuous research on the effects of vaccination on them, she said.

Grover further said that there is also a need to create a platform for registry of pregnant and lactating mothers for proper monitoring.

“Advocate Vrinda Grover for DCPCR submits that petition was instituted in May 2021 during second Covid-19 wave and subsequently operational guidelines have been issued for pregnant and lactating mothers," the bench said.

"However, there are some reliefs that are to be sought. Issue notice to Union of India. Solicitor General is required to assist the court about the policy which has been formulated and applicable guidelines that are to be framed," it added.

DCPCR approached the apex court against the advisory of the Union government excluding pregnant and lactating women from Covid-19 vaccination.

The plea sought direction for developing education material and Standard Operating Protocols to educate women on the side effects of vaccination, effects of vaccination on pregnant and lactating mothers and ensure taking informed consent before taking the vaccine.

It further asked for relief for the creation of a registry to register pregnant women and lactating mothers being vaccinated to ensure the existence of a continuous monitoring mechanism to see if the vaccine has an adverse effect on pregnant women.

"The health of pregnant women and lactating mothers is inextricably connected with and directly impacts on the mortality and health of children," the petition said.

With inputs from agencies.

