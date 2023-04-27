SC seeks Centre's reply on social benefits for same-sex couples; hearing to resume on May 33 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:14 PM IST
- The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to see if there can be separate legislation taken which would protect the rights of same-sex couples.
Same-Sex marriage hearing: The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case pertaining to legalisation of same-sex marriage in India. In the hearing, the Supreme Court has asked the ruling government at the Centre to give a response on social benefits that can be given to same-sex couples even without legal recognition of their marital status.
