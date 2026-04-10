SC seeks Centre's response over plea filed by families of 26 Indians sent to fight in Russia

The Supreme Court sought a response from the central government and the Ministry of External Affairs, along with India’s ambassador to Russia and other respondent parties, on a plea filed by families of 26 Indian citizens who were allegedly sent to Russia to fight the ongoing Russia-Ukraine armed conflict on the wrongful pretext of employment or education opportunities.

According to news agency ANI, the plea primarily seeks the top court's directions to the Indian authorities to take urgent diplomatic and consular steps to ascertain the whereabouts, legal status and safety of the detainees and to ensure repatriation.

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“Despite such repeated representations and requests for assistance, the families continue to remain without any verified information regarding the fate of their relatives, many of whom are believed to be detained, injured, forcibly engaged in armed conflict, or otherwise unable to return to India of their own volition,” the plea stated, as per ANI.

Over 200 Indians recruited into Russian armed forces In December 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs told the Rajya Sabha that 202 Indian nationals are believed to have been recruited into the Russian armed forces.

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"Concerted efforts by the Government have resulted in early discharge of 119 of them; 26 are reported to have lost their lives and 07 are reported missing by the Russian side," the minister had said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha on 18 December 2025.

Also Read | Russia, China veto UN resolution on reopening Strait of Hormuz as tensions soar

The ministry had informed that efforts are ongoing for early discharge of 50 individuals.

"The Ministry has provided assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains of 10 deceased Indian nationals to India, and local cremation of two deceased Indian nationals," the ministry told Parliament.

It added," DNA samples of family members of 18 Indians, who were reported dead or missing, have been shared with the Russian authorities in an effort to help establish the identity of some of the deceased Indian nationals."

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Also Read | Amid Hormuz crisis, Russia proposes boosting oil and gas supplies to India

The statement added that the government remains continuously engaged with the Russian side to ensure the safety, well-being, and early discharge of all Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces.

"This matter is discussed at various levels, including during interactions between leaders, ministers, and officials of the two sides," the statement read.

Russia-Ukraine war The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in 2022 after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared special military action against Ukraine. Since the start of the war, millions have been displaced and died.

The Indian government had confirmed that many Indians were duped into fighting for Russian forces in the country's war with Ukraine. Several of them have since returned home, while the process to bring others back is underway, the BBC reported in 2024.

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“I am in panic. I am not sure if I will return safely or in a box. Please save me" - read a message Urgen Tamang, a former Indian soldier, sent to the BBC from outside a southern Ukrainian city, a few days before he was discharged from the frontlines in Russia’s war against Ukraine, which entered its third year this February.

Tamang was among Indians who were forced into fighting in the war. As per the report, most of them were from poor families and were lured by agents with the promise of money and jobs, sometimes as "helpers" in the Russian army.

Instead, they were sent to the war zone. Many of them reportedly said they were stationed in parts of Ukraine under Russian control, where they had to navigate landmines, drones, missiles and sniper attacks with little to no military training.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in