The Supreme Court did not immediately put a stay on the newly-notified law

Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the central government on the pleas seeking a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and Citizen Amendment Rules, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The apex court did not immediately put a stay on the newly-notified law, and has asked the Centre to file its response by April 8 and posts the matter for hearing on April 9.

Centre has also sought time to respond to applications seeking stay of CAA 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

