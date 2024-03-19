Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  SC seeks Centre's response to pleas calling for stay on CAA rules, next hearing on April 9

SC seeks Centre's response to pleas calling for stay on CAA rules, next hearing on April 9

Written By Arshdeep kaur

The Supreme Court did not immediately put a stay on the newly-notified law

The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)

Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the central government on the pleas seeking a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and Citizen Amendment Rules, 2024.

The apex court did not immediately put a stay on the newly-notified law, and has asked the Centre to file its response by April 8 and posts the matter for hearing on April 9.

Centre has also sought time to respond to applications seeking stay of CAA 2024.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

