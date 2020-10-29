The Supreme court on Thursday sought clarification from Centre on whether Remedesivir and Faviporavir drugs for Covid -19 treatment are duly approved and licensed by the authorities concerned.

The bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde also issued notice and sought response from the government in the plea filed by advocate ML Sharma alleging that certain pharma Companies were selling these drugs without proper license and claiming that they were COVID-19 vaccines and exploiting citizen's fear.

“We are only going to make the Union government aware about this. We are not going to judge which medicine should be prescribed for Covid patients," clarified Chief Justice Bobde while agreeing to hear the case.

The bench comprising Justices AS Bopanna dn V Ramasubramanian observed the case to be of serious in nature and noted the World Health organization report of 15 October submitted with the plea which indicates that Remdesivir, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon regimens appeared to have negligible effect in curing Covid-19 cases. The report also states that these medicines are not officially designated medicines for treatment of the pandemic virus.

Sharma has sought registration of FIR and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against ten pharma companies for selling and manufacturing these medicines to cater to covid-19 patients. He argued for the case to be registered for criminal conspiracy and cheating and also under the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetic Act. Directions against their use have also been sought till they are certified.

The petitioner also claims that more than 300 doctors have died in those hospitals where these medicines have been supplied and this is a case of “exploitation of public due to fear of death."

As per the petitioner Remdesivir and Favipiravir are uncertified/under trial drug in labs and that it has been allowed for testing only during emergencies under strict terms to report it to the regulator.

