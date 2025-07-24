SC seeks directives to establish fast-track courts for gangster trials, flags ‘broad daylight murder on the street’

The Supreme Court on Thursday raised alarm over rising gangster cases in Delhi-NCR, issuing an order to seek establishment of fast-track courts to solve the problem in the national capital.

Pulling up the authorities over the recent violations of law and order in the region, the Supreme Court said, “There should not be misplaced sympathy with gangsters. Society needs to get rid of them. What is happening in NCR, Haryana?”

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also observed that the common man is seeing the rule of law as ‘impaired’, according to a report by LiveLaw.

“Witnesses are your eyes and ears. What are you doing to protect them? Broad daylight murder on the street and person goes scot-free due to lack of evidence... Rule of law is absolutely impaired in the eyes of the common man,” it said.

SC seeks dedicated courts for gangster cases Pronouncing its order, the Supreme Court noted the delay in solving the cases regarding gangsters.

“In each and every trial, delay is engineered to win over witnesses. That's the game plan,” it said.

“One of the factors prolonging the trials, as stated in the affidavit, is that designated courts handle other cases such as IPC, EoW matters, ED cases etc. and thus these courts are burdened with multiple sensitive matters,” Justice Bagchi observed.

He sought directions to establish dedicated courts for trial of criminal gangs related cases.

“While there can be no doubt that establishment of dedicated court complexes for trial of hardened criminals/professional gangsters expeditiously, so that the courts are not confronted with situation to release them on bail, enhance safety and security, including of witnesses, and reduction in social media contents are some of the welcome steps which are need of the hour...and holistic view is required to be taken by stakeholders, especially Union, NCT of Delhi and Delhi High Court, with respect to cases pending in NCT Delhi,” Justice Bagchi said.