NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration, seeking its response in a plea challenging the detention of Congress leader Saifuddin Soz after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in August last year.

A two-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Bannerjee passed the order in the habeas corpus petition filed by Mumtazunnisa Soz, wife of the former Union minister. Habeas corpus is a writ seeking production of a person supposed to be in illegal detention before a court.

In her petition she has alleged that the house arrest is “unlawful" and her husband was informed on 5 August that he was under house arrest but was never told about the grounds of his detention.

Senior advocates P Chidambaram and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on behalf of the petitioner, apprised the bench that Soz has been in detention for more than 10 months

Singhvi sought expedited hearing in the case, citing Soz's 82 years.

The division bench held that the case will be heard in the second week of July but the response by the Jammu and Kashmir administration has to be filed in two weeks.

The petitioner claimed that the efforts to get a copy of the detention order has been in vain and the detention is against the right to life and liberty.

The plea said Soz has no criminal record hence no valid reason for his detention and is thus illegal and arbitrary.

