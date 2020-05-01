SC seeks probe report from Maharashtra police in Palghar lynching incident

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Maharashtra police's probe report in the Palghar lynching incident.

Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha had approached the apex court with a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe or transfer of the Palghar case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging that the state police was complicit in the incident.

An apex court bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna refused to stay the ongoing investigation but sought the status report of the probe from the Maharashtra police investigating the case.

The case will be next heard after four weeks.

The PIL has questioned the gathering of the crowd at the site of the incident despite the nationwide lockdown. It also claimed that the local administration and police failed to discharge their duties.

The counsel for Maharashtra apprised the court that the state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the Palghar incident, transferring the case to CID.

On 16 April, two sadhus and their driver--headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral--were stopped at Palghar and dragged out and beaten to death on suspicion that they were thieves.

