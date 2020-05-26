New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice and sought responses from Centre and all states/ UT while taking suo motu cognizance of the problems and miseries of migrant labourers. It observed that there have been lapses on the part of Union and state governments to provide adequate relief during a nationwide lockdown made necessary due to coronavirus pandemic.

The order has been passed by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah in a suo motu petition named- ‘In re : problems and miseries of migrant labourers’.

The court in its two-page order held that various newspaper and media reports are continuously showing unfortunate and miserable conditions of migrant labourers walking on foot and cycling long distances. They have been stranded in different parts of the country without any food or water facility being provided by administration.

The court observed that amid the nationwide lockdown, “this section of the society needs succor and help by the concerned Governments especially steps need to be taken by the Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in this difficult situation to extend helping hand to these migrant labourers".

The order also stated that it has received several letters and representations from different sections of society highlighting the problem of migrant labourers. The crises of migrant labourers is even continuing today with large sections still stranded on roads, highways, railway stations and State borders, observed the bench.

“The adequate transport arrangement, food and shelters are immediately to be provided by the Centre and state governments free of costs," observed the bench in its order.

The court, while acknowledging the measures taken by the Centre and the state governments, observed that those measures have been inadequate.

The apex court stated: “We are of the view that effective concentrated efforts are required to redeem the situation. We, thus, issue notice to the Union of India and all states/ union territories to submit their responses looking into the urgency of the matter."

The court has directed for the suo motu petition to be heard on Thursday and has requested Solicitor General to apprise the court about all the measures and steps already being taken by the Centre and planned to be taken with respect to providing relief to migrant workers.

The Registry has also been directed to serve a copy of this order to the Solicitor General as well as the states/union territories through their standing counsel on Tuesday itself in order to seek appropriate responses at the earliest.





