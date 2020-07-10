The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from Central and Assam government on plea questioning the exercise of delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, saying it is proposed to be conducted on the basis of "stale figures" of Census 2001.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde has also issued notice in the plea filed by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

The petition seeks directions for the deferment of the delimitation exercise unti the covid-19 pandemic is over. The petition also soughts directions for 28 february order to be quashed which has "rescinded" an earlier notification of February 8, 2008 that had deferred the process of delimitation for Assam.

As per the petitioner the decision to conduct delimitation process in Assam, “is not only an arbitrary and hasty decision but stands contrary to the very idea behind conducting delimitation, having proposed to be conducted not on the basis of the population figures obtained from the most recent Census but rather on the basis of stale figures of 2001 Census."

It has also been submitted by the petitioner that the state of Assam has already seen widespread violent protest due to introduction of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 till the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The plea prays for the delimitation process to be deferred until the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise is completed in the state and Assam is relived form "disturbed area" by the competent authority.

The plea claims that the delimitation proposed shall change the constituencies creating an impact on the voting rights and preferences of large number of voters and candidates. It further alleged that data relied upon for the proposed delimitation is outdated and “stale". This has created unconducive atmosphere in the state and it is feared that many citizens may loose their right to vote if the exercise is carried out in the present scenario.

"Unless the data is up-to-date, delimitation of constituencies and redrawing them will cause a large number of voters to be left out," it said.

A similar plea is pending in the court which has shought the delimitation in state be deferred until the completion of Census 2021. The bench has tagged the present plea with the pending petition and will hear it together.

(PTI contributed to the story)

