NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Centre and Press Council of India in a plea seeking strict action against media channels for allegedly communalising the Nizamuddin Markaz event.

The apex court three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, directed the petitioners -- Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind -- to implead News Broadcaster Association (NBA) and Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj and sought response from them on why the government has not taken action under the provisions of Cable Televisions Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The bench also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy said, “Don’t let people instigate law and order issues. These are the things that later become law and order issues."

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioner, said it was a grave case and seriously impacted the rights of minority.

Before adjourning the case, the bench gave two weeks’ time to file the response.

On 6 April, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had moved the apex court through advocate Ejaz Maqbool claiming that the media had communalised the event and "demonised the Muslim community".

The petition sought strict action against media houses which allegedly "spread bigotry and communal hatred in relation to the Nizamuddin Markaz issue".

Tablighi Jamaat, a sect of Sunni Islam, had organised a religious congregation mid-March at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. The building where the event was organised had become one of the biggest hotspots in India.

