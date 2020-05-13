New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from WhatsApp and parent Facebook on a plea challenging the launch of WhatsApp Pay in India. WhatsApp said it shall comply with all regulations before the final launch of its payment getaway.

A petition, filed by NGO Good Governance Chambers, said the payment facility should not be allowed to commence in India as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had not cleared it yet.

WhatsApp's payment gateway WhatsApp Pay has been on beta tests for almost two years now and Facebook has been struggling to launch it in India for quite some time now. The Facebook-owned messaging application is reportedly launching its payments option in partnership with three private banks in India in the coming months.

The two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justice Indu Malhotra, did not issue a formal notice but sought reply on the plea’s contention from the government and the two social media platforms.

The case will be next heard after three weeks.

The top court clarified that the pendency of the PIL in the court will not come in the way of RBI granting permission to WhatsApp payment.

The case was heard through video conferencing, where the judges sat in their court rooms and the advocates appeared from their homes.

According to reports, WhatsApp's two-year delay even after getting restricted testing clearance from the National Payments Corporation of India was mainly because the company faced multiple legal and regulatory hurdles. The issue of data localisation guidelines released by RBI in April 2018, was also reportedly a hindrance.

The Facebook-owned social messaging app has more than 400 million users in India and more than 2 billion users worldwide. India is the largest market for the app currently.

