NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government on quarantine rules being followed in the state. The top court also asked for the minutes of the meeting between Union home secretary and officials of Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to be filed in the court in a plea seeking unrestricted movement in the national capital region.

The court was apprised that following the meeting between the states Haryana and Delhi have agreed to open their borders. Uttar Pradesh, however, has only allowed cross-border of movement of essentials given the high number of cases in the national capital.

On being told that Uttar Pradesh is following institutional quarantine, the court said, "If you do institutional quarantine for asymptomatic persons in Noida/Ghaziabad and others are not doing it, it may lead to chaos 15 days down the line. There cannot be a guideline contrary to the national guidelines."

The apex court asked Yogi Adityanath's government and the Center to file a detailed response on the quarantined rules being followed in the state.

The case will be next heard on 17 June.

On 4 June, the Supreme Court had asked officials from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to evolve a common program/portal within a week to facilitate interstate movement in the national capital region.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated